FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Ayers Sells 2,500,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.25 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

