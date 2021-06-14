FCA Corp TX Has $3.43 Million Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

FCA Corp TX reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMT stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

