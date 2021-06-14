FCA Corp TX Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FCA Corp TX lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.39 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31.

