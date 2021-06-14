FCA Corp TX Makes New $409,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 7,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

