Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.82

Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

