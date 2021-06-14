Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,151 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

STRO stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

