Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $175.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.