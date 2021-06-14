Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $285.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

