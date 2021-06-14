Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

