Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $211,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.