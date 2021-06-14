FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 3,620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.79 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

