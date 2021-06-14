FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.