FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,013,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

