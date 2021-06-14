FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,162,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $108.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.