FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

