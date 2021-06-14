FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

