FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

