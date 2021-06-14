Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Set at C$44.00 by National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT) received a C$44.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.95.

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 338,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 in the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

