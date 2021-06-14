First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

