First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.80. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.