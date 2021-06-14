First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 604,673 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE SA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

