First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

