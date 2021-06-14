First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $68.21 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter.

