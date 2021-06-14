First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.