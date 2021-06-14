Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

