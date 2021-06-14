Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,947 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $546,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FND traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,774. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

