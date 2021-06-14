Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.14. 7,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.