Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,784. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96.

