Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

