Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

