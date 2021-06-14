Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

CHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

