Foundry Partners LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

