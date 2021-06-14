Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 517,206 Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

