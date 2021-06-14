Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $614.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

