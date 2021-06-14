Foundry Partners LLC Sells 21,067 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

