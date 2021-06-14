Franco Sciannamblo Sells 700 Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Senior Officer Franco Sciannamblo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$10,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at C$179,198.40.

Franco Sciannamblo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Franco Sciannamblo sold 300 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$4,482.00.

Shares of Y traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.31. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The stock has a market cap of C$401.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.