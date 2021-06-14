Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €45.26 ($53.24) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.04.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.