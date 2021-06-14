Front Street Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 2.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

