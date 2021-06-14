Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEV. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,400 ($31.36). 106,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,862.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

