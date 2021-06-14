Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Frontline were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.