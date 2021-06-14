FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.