Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$30.05 on Monday. Future has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

