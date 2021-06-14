FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $250.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AON has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.