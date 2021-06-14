Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GFASY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63.
Gafisa Company Profile
