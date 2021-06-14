Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GFASY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

