GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
