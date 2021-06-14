GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.00 and last traded at $225.51. Approximately 53,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,495,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -123.69 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

