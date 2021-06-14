Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.10. 13,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

