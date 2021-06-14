Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.25. 107,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

