Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

VMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.94. 4,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

