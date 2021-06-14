Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,197 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 5.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.38% of Unilever worth $560,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.39. 21,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,202. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

